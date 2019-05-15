Sheriff: Crash victim critically hurt when she walked into traffic on I-77

GREEN, Ohio – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Tuesday on I-77 north in the city of Green.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff, a woman was involved in a single-car crash.

The 55-year-old got out of the vehicle to talk to the deputy.

While the deputy was interviewing witnesses, the woman walked into the right lane of I-77 was hit by a Dodge Ram, according to a press release.

The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Summa Health Center in Akron.

