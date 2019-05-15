Pilot survives terrifying helicopter crash into Hudson River

NEW YORK --A pilot was pulled from the Hudson River after a helicopter crashed in the water near where the Lincoln Tunnel comes into Manhattan, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter and was rescued by the New York Police Department's Aviation and Harbor unit, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the rescue.

The pilot is expected to be OK, the source added.

Video of the crash, recorded by Ashton Byrd, shows the aircraft descending toward the water with its nose down and its rotors moving. The helicopter appears to level out and water sprays as the craft goes down.

