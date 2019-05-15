Ohio man rescues family from burning home, dies going back in to rescue dog

NEWARK, Ohio — A woman says her nephew died in a house fire in Ohio after rescuing his family from the burning home and going back to search for the family’s blind and deaf dog.

Authorities say 24-year-old Carl Aeby Jr. died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the fire Sunday in Hanover Township in Licking County. Fire officials say they saw heavy fire coming from the home when they were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found Aeby’s body inside.

Aeby’s aunt, Valarie Hartsough, told The Advocate in Newark that her nephew “died a hero” after getting his wheelchair-bound father and other family members out of the home. They weren’t injured.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office says investigators believe the fire possibly started from an unspecified electrical failure. The investigation is continuing.