‘No talking, please’: Uber offers new quiet mode feature for some riders

Posted 7:10 pm, May 15, 2019, by

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — A new feature offered on the Uber app has some people talking… or not.

Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders can now request a “quiet ride,” meaning the driver won’t attempt to make conversation.

The setting is only available in select cities for right now, including Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Uber is also adding some other features to the premium preferences:

  • Help with luggage
  • Temperature control
  • Extended pickup period
  • Premium support
  • Professionalism
  • Consistent vehicle quality

“We know that when riders choose Uber Black and Uber Black SUV, they want a consistent, high quality experience every time they ride. With these new features and more to come, we’re excited to ensure that our riders can arrive relaxed and refreshed, wherever they’re headed,” Uber wrote in a press release.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.