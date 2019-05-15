‘No talking, please’: Uber offers new quiet mode feature for some riders

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — A new feature offered on the Uber app has some people talking… or not.

Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders can now request a “quiet ride,” meaning the driver won’t attempt to make conversation.

The setting is only available in select cities for right now, including Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Uber is also adding some other features to the premium preferences:

Help with luggage

Temperature control

Extended pickup period

Premium support

Professionalism

Consistent vehicle quality

“We know that when riders choose Uber Black and Uber Black SUV, they want a consistent, high quality experience every time they ride. With these new features and more to come, we’re excited to ensure that our riders can arrive relaxed and refreshed, wherever they’re headed,” Uber wrote in a press release.

37.774929 -122.419416