Mount Vernon teen gets diploma early so dying dad in hospital can see her graduate

MOUNT VERNON, Oh — For senior Emily French, there was something even more important to her than getting her diploma.

It was making sure her dying dad who is in the hospital was there to see it.

French said he’s unable to travel due to his health, so she asked her school if they could go to him.

On Monday, that wish turned into a reality in an emotional ceremony at the hospital.

Her principal was able to present her with a diploma as her dad proudly watched from his bed.

According to FOX 28, French’s dad suffers from Type 1 Diabetes and has had a number of medical issues throughout his life.

At the start of the year, he had a stroke, which led to three others and two heart attacks.

His last stroke was on April 5, the TV outlet reports.

Doctors told the family that he will spend his last days at the hospital.

Today my principal came to the hospital so my dad could see me graduate ❤️ I love you so much dad pic.twitter.com/KXndLlgrBP — Emily French (@_emilyfrench_) May 13, 2019