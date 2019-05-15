Missing 19-year-old Chicago woman killed, unborn baby cut from womb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police have located the remains of a missing 19-year-old pregnant Chicago woman. According to FOX 32, she went missing last month, was lured into a home on the city's southwest side and killed before her unborn child was cut out of her womb.

19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, who was nine months pregnant, was reported missing on April 23.

Her family told the news outlet that she had planned to meet a 46-year-old woman claiming to be giving away a stroller and other baby items. The two met through a Facebook group called “Help a Sister Out.”

Later that day, neighbors reportedly saw the 46-year-old bloodied and holding a baby wrapped in a towel, screaming she had just given birth to a baby boy who wasn't breathing, according to the National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc.

Firefighters were called to the home to address a baby in distress. They performed CPR on the infant and ultimately transported him to the hospital.

On Wednesday, May 15 remains were found in a garbage can near the woman's home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were that of Ochoa-Uriostegui.

She was reportedly strangled to death.

DNA tests also concluded the hospitalized infant was Ochoa-Uriostegui's child, the National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. reports.

As family members mourn the teen, they are praying for a miracle that the baby survives, the family's spokeswoman said.

Charges are expected to be filed against the 46-year-old woman.

According to WGN, the “Help a Sister Out" Facebook group has been shut down.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was reportedly married and also had a 3-year-old son.