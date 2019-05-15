× Suspect surrenders after leading Los Angeles authorities on chase

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, Calif. — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a stolen SUV through the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday afternoon, according to KTLA.

The chase began around 4:30 p.m. PST.

Deputies reportedly broke active pursuit but continued following the vehicle as it headed into the West Covina area, then into Azusa and finally into the Angeles National Forest.

At least one attempted PIT maneuver failed to end the chase, KTLA reports.

The driver of the SUV ultimately pulled off the roadway and stopped the vehicle within an hour of the chase beginning.

The suspect ultimately complied with authorities’ commands to surrender and was taken into custody.