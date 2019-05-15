Kareem Hunt talks for first time since being signed by Browns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time since he was signed by the Cleveland Browns, troubled running back Kareem Hunt spoke about his second chance in the NFL.

“I appreciate this organization and my teammates for accepting me,” Hunt said after practice Wednesday.

Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in February, just months after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs for a video which shows him kicking and pushing a woman inside The 9 hotel in February of 2018.

“I was like wow, that is pretty bad; it’s not me,” said Hunt. “I didn’t watch the video for a long, long time.”

Hunt was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the season for his role in that February incident. Since then the 23-year-old has been in counseling twice a week, he has tightened up his inner circle and has been spending time at high schools around the area sharing an important message.

“I’ve been going to schools and talking to high school kids and telling them you have to make smart decisions,” said Hunt. “I’ve made mistakes, everyone has made mistakes and you have to make the best decision for you.”

Hunt acknowledged to FOX 8 that he has not yet apologized to the victim.

“I have not, but if I was to see her, I would apologize to her face but I have not had the chance to do that,” Hunt said. “I don’t know any way of contacting her.”

Hunt is unsure what kind of reception he will get from football fans once he returns to the field, but he is looking forward to helping the Cleveland Browns reach the Super Bowl.

“I’m just making the best decisions at the time and place and doing everything I can to prevent something like that from happening again,” Hunt said.

Hunt will be baptized Sunday on Cleveland’s east side. He says he is looking forward to feeling reborn.

