I-Team: School bus driver in Canton suspended over text messages

CANTON, Ohio --- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Canton City School bus driver has been suspended and placed under investigation after accusations he has been texting students.

Parents went to police after they say the driver had been sending messages to their 10-year-old daughter.

Canton police are also now looking into this.

A Canton City Schools spokesperson released a statement to the I-Team. It said, in part,

“We are sending a letter home with students who are on this driver’s route asking that parents and guardians of these students check their cell phones for any texts that may be of a concern to them.”

The parents who went to police said the messages to their daughter came through an app for an online game.

They say the messages were not sexual but inappropriate. A police report describes it as “conversation of a grooming nature.”

We are not identifying the driver as the investigation is just beginning. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.