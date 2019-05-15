I-TEAM: Did a Cleveland water crew do private work on city time?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found an internal investigation underway into claims that the Cleveland Water Department workers did work on private property with city equipment while on the clock earning your tax dollars.

The front yard of a home shows signs someone had been digging there on the city’s northeast side and neighbors say they didn’t think much of it when they saw it happen.

Now though, the I-TEAM has learned what happened there is under investigation.

We went to headquarters for the Cleveland Division of Water and a spokesperson released a statement. It said, in part:

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Cleveland Division of Water employees and the unauthorized use of City equipment. This incident is currently under investigation and each of the employees will be subject to the City of Cleveland’s disciplinary process.”

One taxpayer FOX 8 met at the scene reacted by saying, "Well, it doesn't sit very well with me. I watch this news channel every day and I know you guys have really been getting on people that have been ripping off the city." She added, "Its gotta end. Gotta end sometime."

The city is saying virtually nothing else other than the workers will get “due process” and they could face discipline.

We’ll follow this to see what the internal investigation shows.