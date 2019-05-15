Golden retriever rescue group receives incredible response to help pups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A golden retriever rescue group is so thankful for the incredible response it received to help dozens of pups.

Golden Retrievers In Need (GRIN) posted to Facebook that its plea for fosters was answered, big time.

"In response to our plea we are happy to say we have received a lot of foster applications! We ask that you do not submit any additional applications until we can get through what we have received. :-) We are very grateful and humbled by the positive response and the large number of people who have stepped up to offer help."

On Tuesday, the rescue group said it was seeing an "explosion" in the number of dogs that need help including 58 puppy mill survivors.

GRIN said the dogs need quiet homes with foster families who are willing to be patient with them.

"Frankly we are at a point that we are going to have to start turning dogs away. That is certainly not a place we want to be in but we cannot take dogs into our care that we do not have fosters for," the organization wrote on Tuesday.

The rescue group asks that everyone please be patient with them as they try to respond to all of the applications and responses.

They also offered further insight into their foster policies, which you can read more about, here.