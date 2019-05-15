Fuel Your School: Schumacher CLC wins $5,000

Posted 4:00 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, May 15, 2019

AKRON -- A Fuel Your School winner has been chosen!

Schumacher CLC won $5,000 to help teachers and staff buy all kinds of supplies for the kids.

"We need hygiene kits for the kids, and it would be nice if we had food pantry. A lot of times they don't have food at home," explained Janice Gleaves. " They'll come in and eat as much as they can knowing when they get home they won't have a meal at home."

We surprised Glenville High School in Cleveland last November and Westwood Middle School in Elyria back in February.

We received more than 500 nominations since we launched the program back in the fall!

**More on Fuel Your School**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.