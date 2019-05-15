Coyote warning in Kirtland after woman and German Shepherd Dog attacked

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Lake Metropark Rangers recently reported coyotes attacking an unleashed dog on the trails of Penitentiary Glen.

Michelle Middleton, of Willoughby, said it happened on April 17.

“I heard some growling and rustling in the leaves, and I turned around and there were three coyotes,” Middleton said.

Her 10-year-old German shepherd named Murphy was the target.

She says she had to beat the coyotes with sticks to stop the attack.

Kirtland police say there have been many recent sightings, so they are warning residents and people in the surrounding areas.

They have some reminders and preventative measures:

• Remember to secure all pets on leashes when out in public. According to Kirtland PD, if your dog is off-leash, coyotes may consider it a threat.

• Do not go near the coyote, keep children away and do not leave small children/pets unattended or unsupervised.

• Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over. Do not feed coyotes.

• Remove sources of water.

• Bring pets in at night, and do not leave pet food outside.

• Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

• Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, etc.

• Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

• Coyotes can be seen during the day because they are opportunistic predators.

• They are most active at dawn and dusk.

• Coyotes are USUALLY not a threat to humans unless they feel threatened or cornered. They are very elusive and rarely come around if humans are out and about.

• Coyotes typically give birth to pups between April and May, so their protective instincts may be higher during this period.

• Coyotes are considered a nuisance animal by the state of Ohio.

More information on coyotes from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources here.