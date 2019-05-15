Coffee Bourbon BBQ Ribs & Sticky Asian Spare Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby Back Ribs w/ Coffee Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Serves 6

1 cup Bourbon whiskey

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon Spice Rub, recipe follows

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeds and stem removed, and minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 cup ketchup

3/4 cup brewed strong black coffee

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons dark molasses

1 tablespoon hot red pepper sauce

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 whole racks baby back pork ribs, about 4 pounds, cut in half

Place the bourbon in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Simmer until reduced to 1/3 cup. Remove from the heat and let cool.

In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, spice rub, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, pepper, and lemon and cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Add the ketchup, coffee, sugar, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire, cane syrup, and hot sauce, and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the bourbon and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat. With a hand-held immersion blender, or in batches in a food processor, puree on high speed until smooth. Adjust the seasoning, to taste.

Place the ribs in a large non-reactive dish and rub with the remaining Spice rub. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let marinate, refrigerated, for 12 to 24 hours.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill to medium heat in the indirect cooking method. Remove the ribs from the pan, shaking to remove any excess. Place the rib sections, meaty side up, on the grill. Sear on both sides for 3-4 minutes per side. Place the ribs on the other side of the grill on indirect heat. Place a lid on the grill with vents open. Allow to grill for 1 -1 ½ hours in this manner. Rotating the ribs every 10 minutes or so. If you have a rib rack use that.

After 1 -1 ½ hours begin basting the ribs with the sauce over the coals, turning and basting every 2-3 minutes. Do this several times to build up a saucy crust on the ribs without burning them. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into individual ribs. Serve with remaining sauce on the side.

Spice Rub:

2 ½ tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon dried leaf oregano

1 tablespoon dried thyme

Combine all ingredients thoroughly and store in an airtight jar or container.

Yield: about 2/3 cup

Sticky Asian Spare Ribs

Serves 6

3 lbs. Pork Spareribs

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbs. fresh ginger root, grated

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbs. soy sauce

SAUCE:

1 cup Ketchup

2 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce

½ cup Granulated sugar

¼ cup Pineapple juice

2 Tbs. cider vinegar

2 Tbs. toasted sesame seeds

Trim the ribs of any excess fat. Mix the garlic, ginger and brown sugar together in a small bowl. Lay the ribs on a sheet pan and rub the soy sauce into each slab. Rub the brown sugar mixture into each slab of ribs. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and let marinate for 8 hour or over night.

In a bowl mix the sauce ingredients together and reserve until needed. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Remove the plastic from the ribs (as if you did not already know) and bake slowly in the oven for 1 1/2 - 2 hours. Prepare your grill. Transfer the ribs to the grill over direct heat. Let the ribs grill for 2-3 minutes per side. Be sure to stay and make sure they do not burn or flare up. Move the ribs off the direct heat.

At this point brush on some of the sauce and place on the lid with the vents open. After 5 minutes turn the ribs over and baste again. Repeat this process 3-4 times. The key is to get a nice coating of sauce on the ribs without burning the sauce.

Remove the ribs to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut the ribs and serve with Asian Cole Slaw.

Notes: If you wish to make these into ribletts all you need to do is have a butcher cut the ribs into 2-3 inch slices through the bone. Do not separate the ribs before cooking, they will not stay moist. Bake the ribletts as you would the spare ribs. During the last 20 minutes of baking turn up the heat to 350 degrees and baste with the sauce turning every 5 minutes and basting again.