FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Sub Zero Mission as one of Cleveland's Own.

Founded in 2009, the organization delivers hats, coats, gloves and sleeping bags to the homeless in Northeast Ohio during the winter months.

They also help homeless veterans get the help they need to leave the streets.

