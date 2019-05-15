Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are looking for a missing “endangered” 12-year-old boy.

According to a report from police, Camron Coachman was last seen on Tuesday at his Garden Valley apartment.

The boy’s mother said they got into an argument; her son became angry and left.

She said Camron has never been missing for this extent of time.

Officers searched several areas where the 12-year-old might be, but they did not find him.

Camron is 5’9″ and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jogging pants, a striped orange and blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Please call police if you see him.

