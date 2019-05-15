Attention kids and parents: The Wiggles are coming to Cleveland

Posted 12:59 pm, May 15, 2019, by

CLEVELAND-The number one preschool entertainers in the world are coming to Cleveland. The Wiggles have announced their biggest U.S. tour in nearly ten years.

The Wiggle’s ‘Party Time Tour’ arrives at Connor Place, Tuesday, August 27.  The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time, fans will get to meet the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma, who will join Lachy, Simon, and Anthony on stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

During the show, parents and their little ones can dance and sing along to childhood classics.

Tickets for the Wiggle’s Party Time Tour are on sale now. You can purchase them here or by calling 216-241-6000.

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.501218 by -81.680358.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.