Attention kids and parents: The Wiggles are coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND-The number one preschool entertainers in the world are coming to Cleveland. The Wiggles have announced their biggest U.S. tour in nearly ten years.

The Wiggle’s ‘Party Time Tour’ arrives at Connor Place, Tuesday, August 27. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time, fans will get to meet the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma, who will join Lachy, Simon, and Anthony on stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

During the show, parents and their little ones can dance and sing along to childhood classics.

Tickets for the Wiggle’s Party Time Tour are on sale now. You can purchase them here or by calling 216-241-6000.