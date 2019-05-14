Willowick police search for driver of red car that hit two children getting off school bus

WILLOWICK, Ohio - Police in Willowick are searching for a driver who hit two boys while they were getting off a school bus.

It happened at E 300th St. and Barjode around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say the boys were hit when the driver went around the bus.

Police are searching for the driver of a small red car with temporary tags.

The vehicle is rusted toward the bottom.

Mayor Rich Regovich tells FOX 8 police have identified and towed a suspected vehicle.

They were waiting on a search warrant Monday night, according to the mayor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willowick Police Department at 440-585-1234.

The boys have been released from the hospital Monday night, according to the school district.

