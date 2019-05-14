Tropical Chicken & Confetti Slaw

The Pepper Queen, Valita Ross shares two recipes perfect for summer. http://confettipeppers.com/index.php

Tropical Chicken
6-8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup onion (1/2 small), diced
1 Tablespoon garlic (3-4 cloves), chopped
1/2 cup Confetti Peppers
1/2 cup bell peppers, chopped
1/3 cup pitted green olives, whole or chopped
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
Pinch dried thyme or 5-6 fresh sprigs
Pinch dried oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Juice of 1 lemon or lime (2 Tablespoons)
1/2 cup chicken broth
Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Generously coat each piece with seasoned salt and let sit in the fridge an hour or more.

In a large saucepan heat oil over moderate heat.  Fry chicken a few minutes on each side until browned but not completely cooked. Remove from pan and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine remaining ingredients. Stir into pan and heat a few minutes until well-blended. Add chicken and stir together. Bring to a boil for a few minutes. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with rice. Enjoy!

------------------------------------

Confetti Slaw

1/2 head cabbage (4 cups ), finely shredded
3 carrots (1 cup), minced
2 stalks celery (1/2 cup), minced
1/2 small onion (1/2 cup), minced
1 cup Confetti peppers
1 Tablespoon fresh chives, minced (optional)
2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced (optional)
3/4 cup honey
(Tip: gently heat honey until melted to easily blend into the mix)
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper

In a large bowl combine the cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, peppers, chives, and ginger. In a separate bowl whisk together honey, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a salad dressing.  Pour over cabbage mix and stir until well-combined. Adjust seasonings as needed. Chill. For best results make ahead a few hours or the day before. Stays fresh one week or more in the fridge. Enjoy!

