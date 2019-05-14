Tropical Chicken & Confetti Slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pepper Queen, Valita Ross shares two recipes perfect for summer. http://confettipeppers.com/index.php

Tropical Chicken

6-8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt

3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup onion (1/2 small), diced

1 Tablespoon garlic (3-4 cloves), chopped

1/2 cup Confetti Peppers

1/2 cup bell peppers, chopped

1/3 cup pitted green olives, whole or chopped

1 Tablespoon tomato paste

1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

Pinch dried thyme or 5-6 fresh sprigs

Pinch dried oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lemon or lime (2 Tablespoons)

1/2 cup chicken broth

Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Generously coat each piece with seasoned salt and let sit in the fridge an hour or more.

In a large saucepan heat oil over moderate heat. Fry chicken a few minutes on each side until browned but not completely cooked. Remove from pan and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine remaining ingredients. Stir into pan and heat a few minutes until well-blended. Add chicken and stir together. Bring to a boil for a few minutes. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with rice. Enjoy!

------------------------------------

Confetti Slaw

1/2 head cabbage (4 cups ), finely shredded

3 carrots (1 cup), minced

2 stalks celery (1/2 cup), minced

1/2 small onion (1/2 cup), minced

1 cup Confetti peppers

1 Tablespoon fresh chives, minced (optional)

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced (optional)

3/4 cup honey

(Tip: gently heat honey until melted to easily blend into the mix)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

In a large bowl combine the cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, peppers, chives, and ginger. In a separate bowl whisk together honey, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a salad dressing. Pour over cabbage mix and stir until well-combined. Adjust seasonings as needed. Chill. For best results make ahead a few hours or the day before. Stays fresh one week or more in the fridge. Enjoy!