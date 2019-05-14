Show Info: May 14, 2019
Generations Senior Living
Fred Abraham, Head Chef at Generations Senior Living, joins us in studio to chat about their made from scratch menu. To schedule a tour, contact Amanda: 440-238-3600.
Uncle John’s Plant Farm: Herb Pot
Marcia Hawkins from Uncle John’s Plant Farm explains what to consider when planting an herb garden this spring.
8579 Columbia Rd., Olmsted Falls 44138
Confetti Peppers: Tropical Chicken & Confetti Slaw
The Pepper Queen, Valita Ross, shares an easy recipe using her famous Confetti Peppers.
Pressler’s Meats
2559 Pressler Rd., Akron 44312
https://www.facebook.com/pg/presslersmeats/
My Wood Loft
39037 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville 44039
www.mywoodloft.com
Amy’s Shoes
Amy Puchowicz Bradford, owner of Amy’s Shoes, shares the latest spring shoe trends.
ETON Chagrin Boulevard: 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere 44122
Old River Shopping Area: 19134 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116
Mr. Level
For more information call: 855-MR-LEVEL
www.mrlevel.com
https://www.facebook.com/855mrlevel/