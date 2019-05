Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio - When an EF-2 hit Shelby on April 14, Rocket Chevrolet appeared to suffer the worst of the damage.

Glass and cars were tossed everywhere.

Just one month later, the dealership has reopened for business.

The business is running out of office trailers on the north side of the building. That includes the parts and service department, too.

They made the most of their situation, holding a "scratch and dent" sale for the vehicles that weren't totaled.

Continuing coverage here.