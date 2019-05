RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Richmond Heights Police have put out an alert for a man they say abandoned a puppy.

On May 9, police say a man tied a brown boxer mix puppy to a tree on Wilson Mills and then drove away.

That tree was in the front yard of a homeowner, who then called police.

Officers transported the puppy to the South Euclid Police Department dog kennel.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo, call Richmond Heights police at (216)486-1234.