Tim Conway dies at 85

LOS ANGELES -- Tim Conway has died at the age of 85.

The Willoughby native passed away Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media.

Conway worked at WJW in the 60s.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, his stepdaughter, his six biological children and two granddaughters.

The beloved actor is best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show. He won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show.

"The Carol Burnett Show" aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.

Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on "Coach" and "30 Rock."

Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as "The Apple Dumpling Gang."

Carol Burnett told FOX News, “I’m heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

