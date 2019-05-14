Prom dreams dashed: Families say they paid for dresses, but designer didn’t deliver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Several high school seniors say their proms were ruined after they ordered custom dresses from a Cleveland Heights clothing designer who never finished them.

“I started planning last year when I saw people going for prom last year,” said Shayla Boiner, a Maple Heights senior. But Boiner’s dream of the perfect prom dress was dashed.

“It didn’t go as planned. I never saw the dress."

Her mother, Tia Williams, found UrHyness Atelier owner Jakeia Hudson on Instagram and paid her a $887 deposit on a $1,100 custom dress.

“She kept telling me the dress would be ready even though we never saw it. A week before the prom, Shayla couldn’t get in touch with her. I couldn’t get in touch with her,” Williams said.

Wililams went to Hudson’s shop in Cleveland Heights on Friday where she was told because she didn’t pay the balance, there was no dress.

Shayla missed the Maple Heights prom.

“My daughter missed a day she can never get back. That’s what hurts me the most. I keep thinking this was all a bad dream,” Williams said.

Williams is not alone.

Leanna Melton claims Hudson started avoiding her last week after she ordered her son a custom made suit for his prom at The Ginn Academy.

“She said it would be ready by Thursday. Thursday came, we were out there and she was nowhere to be found. I’m crying because his prom is tomorrow and he still hasn’t tried anything on,” Melton said.

She said she camped out in front of the shop until Hudson returned.

“She came outside with a bag of full of material and cut up pieces. No suit, nothing,” Melton said.

Melton said she paid Hudson a $600 deposit on the $800 custom suit. She rushed her son to the mall before his senior prom.

Crystal Terry said she was forced to hunt down Hudson the day of her daughter’s senior prom at Glenville.

“She kept telling me it’s gonna be finished, you can pick it up in the morning. The next morning, she called and it wasn’t ready. My daughter went to the shop, it still wasn’t ready,” Terry said.

Terry says she paid Hudson $1,600 for a custom dress that featured the picture of a family member who died recently.

“I went there and she put the dress in the bag and the things are falling off. The officer that was there made me file a report,” Terry said.

Terry claimed her daughter’s dress ripped apart before the prom even started.

FOX 8 reached out to Hudson who said she had no comment.