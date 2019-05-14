Police say 18-year-old driver ‘panicked’ after striking two children getting off school bus

WILLOWICK, Ohio -- Police said an 18-year-old woman "panicked" after striking two children with her car who were getting off a school bus in Willowick on Monday afternoon.

It happened at E 300th St. and Barjode at around 3 p.m.

Police said the boys were hit when the driver went around the bus, and then took off. Both children were treated at a hospital and then released.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, police said the woman turned herself in. She faces the following charges: failure to stop after an accident; left of center; passing a stopped school bus; and, reckless operation.

Police said the 18-year-old Euclid resident is a student at a school in Willowick. She was leaving the area to head to downtown Cleveland where she works as a car valet.

She is no longer in police custody and is set to appear in court May 30.

One of the children who was struck by the car, seven-year-old Mason Messner, and his mother, Dawn Shandle, talked to FOX 8 News on Tuesday. "He was on a back brace and in a neck brace and my heart just fell to my stomach," she told us. Shandle said her son is in a lot of pain but, thankfully, okay.

