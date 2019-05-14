NYPD: Purse-snatcher on scooter drags 86-year-old woman

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Police in New York City are searching for a purse-snatcher on a scooter that was captured on surveillance dragging an 86-year-old woman as he tried to steal her purse.

It happened on May 4.

Police say the suspect is also wanted in other crimes.

NYPD released surveillance video of the incident involving the 86-year-old woman. In the video the suspect, seen on a scooter, rides onto the sidewalk as the victim stands at the corner, grabs her purse, knocks her to the ground and drags her as he rides away.

The woman was treated for injuries to her arm, according to NBC New York.