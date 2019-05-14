North Carolina man shares secret to hitting one million miles

DURHAM, North Carolina — There aren’t many people who will see the odometer on their car hit one million miles.

But Dexter Mills did.

The North Carolina man snapped a picture of his odometer when it hit 999,999 miles back in February and shared it to Facebook. He said that’s as high as the odometer goes.

“This car has been absolutely fantastic!” he said of his 2000 Honda Accord.

According to WRAL, Mills is a self-employed vehicle inspector who puts about 65,000 miles on his vehicle each year traveling to shops and dealerships.

He’s a former automotive technician so he’s able to do maintenance on the car himself.

He told WRAL that over the past 19 years he replaced the engine twice — at 375,000 and 695,000 miles. He also replaced the alternator, starter, and compressor.

Mills believes regular oil and filter changes will add years to your vehicle. He also said the way you drive matters.

“Probably one of the biggest things is I don’t drive cars hard. Every car that we own or have owned, I typically drive it in a non-aggressive manner,” he told WRAL. “I don’t do jack rabbit starts.”

Mills said he has started to shop around for a new vehicle. He plans to buy an SUV, but hasn’t decided which make and model he’ll buy.

“I’m a little sad, but I think it’s time to let it rest, let it retire,” he said. “It’s been an excellent car.”