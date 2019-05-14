‘My heart just fell to my stomach’: Mother of 7-year-old hit when getting off school bus in Willowick calls driver’s actions ‘inexcusable’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio - Seven-year-old Mason Messner was on his way home from school Monday when he was hit by a driver when he got off the school bus in Willowick.

"I was crossing the road and stop lights and stuff were out, and the girl just ignored it and hit me right in the leg," Messner told FOX 8's Stacey Frey.

Mason and his mother, Dawn Shandle, are still shaken up Tuesday.

Shandle says a neighbor called her at work and said her son had been hit.

"I didn't know what to expect when he got to the hospital. I was scared," Shandle said.

"He was on a back brace and in a neck brace and my heart just fell to my stomach."

Mason went home Monday night after being treated at the hospital.

"He's okay. He's in a lot of pain but he's okay, thank God."

"He's a baby. He's my baby and something has to change."

Another child was also hit by the driver. He is also okay.

Police have not named the driver, but said at a press conference Tuesday the driver is an 18-year-old woman who turned herself in and faces several charges.

