Amanda Berry and Fox 8 continue to work together to help locate missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Terrance Story, 16, was last seen April 24 in the area of Euclid Avenue and London Road in Cleveland. He was wearing black pants, a red jacket with black trim and a red hoodie.

Terrance is 5"1' and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know any information on his whereabouts please call 216-623-2579.

