Kent police warn of scammers using their phone number to get personal information

KENT, Ohio – The Kent Police Department is warning about a new scam.

Scammers are spoofing the Kent Police Department phone number.

Spoofing is when the phone number shows up as a legitimate source, but it is actually coming from someone else.

The Kent Police Department says someone using their phone number is telling people they have a warrant for their arrest.

The caller is then encouraging the person to dial another number for more information.

Never give anyone personal information over the phone.

You can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s office here.