I-Team: Getting action for Medina County town trapped by trains

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A FOX 8 I-Team investigation sparked action for people in Spencer, where they say trains block the main intersection sometimes for more than an hour at a time.

A spokesman said Ohio Sen. Larry Obhof is taking the matter before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to look into what can be done. The office of U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs said he will also look into what’s happening and why.

Last week, we revealed freight trains come to a stop and block the main roads, leaving drivers helpless.

We reviewed dispatch logs from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for Spencer ambulance runs. The logs show notes such as, “Held up by a train” and, “Blocked by a train.” Dispatch recordings show the same thing from rescue squads calling out, “We’re stopped by a train" and, “Waiting on a train.”

Those ambulance runs included calls for a car crash, possible head trauma, heart issues and other medical concerns.

Folks living in and around Spencer worry the next delay could be deadly.

Spencer Township Trustee Jeff Wallace has been leading a push to get the Wheeling and Lake Erie rail line to meet with local leaders. But Wallace and others said the rail company has largely ignored them.

Days ago, the I-Team went to company headquarters and we were told to leave the property.

For this story, were contacted the rail company again. This time, we got the chief executive on the phone. He quickly said, "No comment."

When we pressed him since this is a safety issue, he repeated, "No comment."