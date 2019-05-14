Fox Recipe Box: Banana Creme Dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This recipe is the Amish Country version of the Southern classic Banana Puddin' dessert. County chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy it is to whip up this crowd-pleasing dessert.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Banana Crème Dessert

4 medium firm bananas, sliced

½ cup lemon juice

1-1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

(approximately 24 squares)

¼ cup sugar

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup sour cream (8oz.)

1 small package instant vanilla pudding

1 frozen whipped topping, thawed

½ cup pecans, roasted & salted, chopped

Toss bananas with lemon juice. Drain well and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine cracker crumbs, sugar and butter. Press into a 13x9 dish. In a large mixing bowl, beat sour cream and pudding mix on low speed for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Combine well. Gently fold in sliced bananas. Pour onto prepared crust. Chill 6 hours or overnight. Sprinkle with pecans.

*Lee Ann Tip- I like to use ½ real whipped cream and ½ prepared whipped topping (from the stores freezer section). This cuts back on the dessert being too sweet and I like the consistency & taste real whipped topping adds.