Foster homes needed for golden retrievers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A golden retriever rescue group in Cleveland says it is in great need of foster homes for the pups.

Golden Retrievers In Need (GRIN) says it has seen "an explosion" in the number of dogs that need help.

The organization says 58 of the dogs coming into its care this year are puppy mill survivors.

GRIN wrote on Facebook that the dogs need quiet homes with foster families who are willing to be patient with them.

The rescue group said it's expecting six more dogs this week. "Frankly we are at a point that we are going to have to start turning dogs away. That is certainly not a place we want to be in but we cannot take dogs into our care that we do not have fosters for," the organization wrote.

Here are the requirements for being a foster for GRIN:

You must live in the service area and go through a foster/adoption process. The mill dogs are often frightened therefore considered flight risks.

They must be carefully managed on leash and a traditional fence is important. (Note GRIN DOES accept invisible fences but the mill dogs are very easily frightened and not often candidates for IF.)

You can visit the rescue group’s website at www.grinrescue.org for more information and to complete an application.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to foster@grinrescue.org.