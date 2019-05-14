Cleveland man faces federal weapons charges for Glock modified into machine gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland man was indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun.

Toriano A. Leaks Jr., 20, had a .40-caliber Glock modified into a machine gun and a select fire auto-sear, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

“Adding this specific part to a handgun to make it fully automatic makes that firearm illegal and puts the public at risk,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a news release on Tuesday. “We will work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute all firearms violations, and especially to stop the flow of these parts into the country.”

Police said they found the items, as well as ammunition and magazines, during a traffic stop in Bedford last month.

"The weapon was modified to fire fully automatic, and was found under the driver's seat, fully loaded with high-capacity magazines. This incident just goes to show the dangers our officers face, even on something that appears to start out as a minor traffic violation," said Bedford Police Chief Martin Stemple.

Investigators also released video of a Bedford officer firing the Glock with the select fire auto-sear, also known as a select fire switch.