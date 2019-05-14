× Cleveland Cavaliers end up with fifth pick in NBA Draft Lottery

CHICAGO– The Cavaliers ended up with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft during the lottery Tuesday night.

Cleveland, New York and Phoenix all had a 14 percent odds at getting the top spot. The Cavs had the second-worst record in the league at 19-63.

The New Orleans Pelicans will select first, then the Memphis Grizzlies, the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zion Williamson, the 6-foot-6 power forward, is the most sought-after rookie in more than a decade. In one season at Duke, he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Wiliamson is expected to be drafted first, followed by either Murray State point guard Ja Morant or Duke shooting guard RJ Barrett.

The NBA Draft is June 20 in New York.

