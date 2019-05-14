× Brunswick police say man shot himself inside Giant Eagle

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Brunswick police say a man shot himself inside Giant Eagle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from police, officers responded to the store on Center Road at 2:47 p.m.

They received a report of a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man’s condition is not known.

Police say if you witnessed this incident and need help, please call 211 for assistance with crisis debriefing.

Giant Eagle released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“We are heartbroken over the tragic event that took place in our Brunswick Giant Eagle this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the incident, including our Team Members and customers. We are grateful for the efforts of the first responders and are continuing to work with the authorities as they investigate the matter. We are offering support to all of our customers and Team Members, and have temporarily closed the location with plans to resume normal hours of operation by tomorrow morning.”