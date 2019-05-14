Avon Lake will add school buses with seatbelts

AVON LAKE, Ohio – The Avon Lake City Council passed a resolution Monday in support of a pilot program for Avon Lake City School District buses.

The program will help the district determine the pros and cons of having seatbelts on school buses to determine what moves the district will make in the future.

The Avon Lake School Board of Education approved the purchase of two 72-passenger school buses with seatbelts in February.

They will be paid for from the district’s permanent improvement plan.