CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland school officer was involved in an accident at Broadview and Pearl road Tuesday before noon.

A witness told FOX 8 crews on the scene that the police car hit an SUV in an intersection.

FOX 8 has reached out to Cleveland Schools and Cleveland EMS for further information.

Cleveland EMS reports 4 people were transported to the hospital.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.