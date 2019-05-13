Woman killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Willoughby Hills one week before her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio - Skye Brown was set to turn 33 next week.

Now her family is planning her funeral.

Brown was in an SUV that was hit by a driver going the wrong-way on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 Sunday morning around 3:15.

Four other members of her family were injured in the crash.

They include two children, ages 9 and 11, and two women, ages 56 and 39.

The Euclid family's vehicle was hit by a 23-year-old driver.

According to a press release from Willoughby Hills police, officers from multiple departments were trying to locate the car that was headed in the wrong direction before the crash after multiple reports.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

Continuing coverage, here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video