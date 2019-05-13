Willowick police looking for driver who struck two kids getting off school bus

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Willowick police are searching for a driver accused of striking two children who were getting off a school bus on Monday at around 3 p.m.

Police say a school bus was letting kids off in front of a home at East 300 and Barjode Road when a car went around the bus and struck the children.

The driver took off on Forest Grove toward the Euclid area.

One of the children was checked out on-scene and released. Another child — a 10-year-old– was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. The child’s condition is not yet known.

Police say the driver is described as a short, black female who may have a bun in her hair and/or a bandana. She was driving a red, smaller vehicle that is rusted toward the bottom with a 30-day tag on it.

