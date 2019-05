CLEVELAND — Officers and loved ones from around the area are gathering at the police memorial in Cleveland to honor the fallen.

The candlelight vigil is being held as part of National Police Week, which started on May 12.

The Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society will be hosting events throughout the next couple of days.

On Friday, there will be a memorial parade. It is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at E. 12th and Lakeside Avenue.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.