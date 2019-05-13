Troopers seize $45,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust recently.

According to a press release, troopers stopped a Ford Explorer for a fictitious license plate on May 8 in Hocking County.

A probable cause search revealed the discovery of contraband.

Troopers seized 458 grams of methamphetamine worth $45,800, a loaded Ruger 380 hand gun and drug abuse instruments.

54-year-old Jesse Skidmore and 35-year-old Chad Reedy, both of West Virginia, were arrested and charged.

If convicted, each could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.