Tour the St. Jude Dream Home and register to win $10,000 from Fish Furniture

AVON LAKE- As we countdown the days to the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, you can now get a chance to see the beautiful home up close and inside for the first time.

The home is located in the Piccolo Place development, 32908 Mitchell Court in Avon Lake.

Once again this year, Fish Furniture has decorated the house. Visitors who go to the open house could register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Fish Furniture.

The open house tours begin Saturday, May 18 and run through June 23.

Hours are Saturdays: 9:00-5:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00-5:00 p.m.

If you purchased a ticket for the dream house back in February, here are the list prizes of you can also win during the June drawing.

A Bahama Elite or Grand Cayman Elite Hot Tub by Artesian Spas, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2019 Buick Encore or 2019 Ford Fusion, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo

Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

The drawing takes place on June 26, 2019. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the morning show starting at 9:00 am