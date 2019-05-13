Toledo police say 4-year-old killed after shooting self with parents’ gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a 4-year-old boy has been killed in what they believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Ohio.

Toledo police Chief George Kral says it appears that the boy somehow shot himself with a parent’s gun. But police say the investigation is continuing.

Authorities say the child was shot once in the head. His identity hasn’t been released.

Police Sgt. Paul Davis says one of the family members is with the State Highway Patrol.

A message seeking comment was left for the patrol Monday.

The boy was taken to a Toledo hospital where he died. Hospital staff alerted police to the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

