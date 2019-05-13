Tabloid talk show suspended after guest death

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended after a guest died shortly after filming.

The tabloid talk show is similar to Jerry Springer, in showing relationship issues, DNA results and fights.

The participant died a week after appearing on the show, ITV said, but no cause of death was confirmed.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.”

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured,” they added. “Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

The daytime tabloid talk show, in which host Kyle quizzes participants on family disputes, has aired on ITV since 2005.

Recorded in front of a studio audience, the program is known for its fierce confrontations and Kyle’s combative demeanor with guests. A short-lived U.S. version was also launched in 2011.