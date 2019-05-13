Suspected drunk driver charged in connection to crash that left Akron police officer seriously hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a crash that left an Akron police officer seriously hurt.

According to the Akron Police Department, the accident happened on South Portage Path around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer, who was on a motorcycle, was attempting to stop another driver for a traffic violation when he was struck by Corrie Sharpe.

Police said Sharpe was driving in a mini van and had pulled in front of him.

"I froze like at the back of the car for a minute because I didn't know if he was going to be alive or if he was going to be dead," said Abigail Smith, who lives nearby.

Lt. Rick Edwards said the officer wound up under the vehicle. He suffered a broken leg and had surgery on Sunday.

Sharpe was arrested on scene and charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

She reportedly had her 11-year-old granddaughter with her at the time.

"He had his red and blues on, like there was no way she couldn't have seen him. Like how do you not see flashing red and blue lights?" said Smith.

The officer, who has not been named by the department, is a 23 year veteran.