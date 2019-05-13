Study finds millennials unlikely to attend wedding due to finances

Wedding season is almost here and if you have an invite, you know it can mean big bucks.

According to the financial app, STASH, the cost of attending an average wedding is about $400.

They conducted a study that found millennials would decline a wedding invitation due to not having enough money.

In fact, they’re two times more likely not to attend a wedding if they can’t afford it.

It’s not just millennials who feel stressed by finances. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say lack of money keeps them from doing basic things like going out with friends and family, going on vacation, and dining out.

Here are some other notable findings from the study: