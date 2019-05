Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Singer Bobby Brown is visiting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Monday.

He donated an outfit to the Rock Hall.

It is a red and white outfit he had custom-made for an appearance on Soul Train.

He answered some fan questions and said that My Prerogative is his favorite song to perform.

He's also doing a meet and greet with fans.

Bobby Brown was 9-years-old when he founded New Edition.

Brown launched a solo career in 1986.

He's also made several movie appearances.