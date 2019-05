Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help locate missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Hershewana Rias, 15, was last seen in the area of East 149th Street and Westropp Avenue in Cleveland. She was wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Hershewana is 5"1' and has a lazy left eye.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216-623-2579.

