Michigan’s John Beilein named new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavs haven't made it official, but FOX 8's John Telich is reporting the team has a new head coach.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news that the Michigan coach has reached a five-year deal with the team.
According to ESPN, Beilein told his administration Monday of his decision to make the leap to the NBA.
Beilein has been at the University of Michigan for 12 seasons.
His overall record as a college head coach is 754-425.
According to ESPN, Beilein led Michigan to two Finals Fours and four Big 10 titles in his 12-year run in Ann Arbor.
