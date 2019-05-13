Michigan’s John Beilein named new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavs haven't made it official, but FOX 8's John Telich is reporting the team has a new head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news that the Michigan coach has reached a five-year deal with the team.

Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now. https://t.co/qH749G3c3d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

According to ESPN, Beilein told his administration Monday of his decision to make the leap to the NBA.

Beilein has been at the University of Michigan for 12 seasons.

His overall record as a college head coach is 754-425.

According to ESPN, Beilein led Michigan to two Finals Fours and four Big 10 titles in his 12-year run in Ann Arbor.